Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $47,518.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 74,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $273.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.