Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,250. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.20. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

