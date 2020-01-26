Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to post $40.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.87 million and the lowest is $40.58 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $166.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.62 million to $168.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $160.82 million, with estimates ranging from $158.79 million to $162.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164 over the last three months.

HBT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 14,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,255. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

