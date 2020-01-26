Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $36.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.46 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $144.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.91 million to $145.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.75 million to $147.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 90.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 329,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.88. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

