Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to report $191.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.40 million. BIO-TECHNE posted sales of $174.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $790.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.18 million to $797.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $883.95 million, with estimates ranging from $872.22 million to $899.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.96. 142,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.86. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $223.29.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 6,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 124,128 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

