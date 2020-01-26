Zacks: Analysts Expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Watsco posted sales of $991.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

WSO traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.09. 139,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Watsco by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.