Zacks: Analysts Expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Store Capital reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Store Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Store Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Store Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Store Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

