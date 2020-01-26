Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.78). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,710. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,934,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

PTCT opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

