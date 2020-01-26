Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report sales of $737.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $743.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $93.04 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 557,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.