Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,619 shares of company stock valued at $923,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 422,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,633,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,210. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $707.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

