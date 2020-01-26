Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the lowest is ($2.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($5.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($4.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of AGIO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 754,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,180. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

