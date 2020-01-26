Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.26. 656,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,084. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

