Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.76.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $98.10. 1,320,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,320. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

