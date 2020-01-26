Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.47. Stryker posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.23. 1,558,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,571,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Stryker by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

