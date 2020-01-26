Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

NYSE PKI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. 908,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,481. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 131,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

