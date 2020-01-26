Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.03. Gartner reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on IT. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $240,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 116.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93. Gartner has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

