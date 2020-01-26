Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce $65.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Freshpet reported sales of $51.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $245.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $249.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $303.58 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $315.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 263,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.11 and a beta of 1.08. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

