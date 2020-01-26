XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Down 6%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.92 and last traded at $38.53, approximately 2,101,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,381,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get XP alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XP stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.