Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.90.
Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 532,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.
In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
