Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 532,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 439,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

