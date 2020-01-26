WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $192.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.03207659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.