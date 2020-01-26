Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.16. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 698,990 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of $435.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

