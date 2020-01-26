Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:WAL opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

