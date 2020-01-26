Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

