Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $107.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.94.

YUM opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

