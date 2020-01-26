Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WB. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.69.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $43.56. 1,550,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,102. Weibo has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.