Wedbush Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $152.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $477,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.