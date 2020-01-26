Watch Point Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Watch Point Trust Co lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average of $181.65. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

