Wagerr (WGR) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,369.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $20,369.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,494,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,114,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

