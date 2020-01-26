W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

WRB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Shares of WRB opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after acquiring an additional 462,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,556,000 after acquiring an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 103.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after acquiring an additional 470,579 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

