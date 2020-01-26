Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,345 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.