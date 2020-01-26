Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Up 9.6%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares were up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 169,166 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 226,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTGN. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

