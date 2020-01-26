Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.65. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,100,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

