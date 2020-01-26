Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $165,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

