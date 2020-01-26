Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.27. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,776. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.