Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.
NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 464,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,666. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
