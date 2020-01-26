Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 464,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,666. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

