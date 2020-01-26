Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 87600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

