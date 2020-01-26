ValuEngine Upgrades Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) to “Hold”

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMB. DA Davidson cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.62. Limbach has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mcnally bought 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

