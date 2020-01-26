ValuEngine Lowers Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.82.

GSM stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.32. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

