ValuEngine Downgrades ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) to Sell

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZKIN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

