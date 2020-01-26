ValuEngine Downgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Trinseo stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.92. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

