ValuEngine Downgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Hold

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 29,552,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,087,086. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,201,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 646,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

