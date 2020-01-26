Universa Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Universa has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $1,055.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

