United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

UTHR opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a PEG ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

