United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $10.59. United Insurance shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 3,082 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.33. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $164,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Insurance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,766,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

