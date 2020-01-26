United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,869,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Continental will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter worth $91,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.