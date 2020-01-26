United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

