UNITE Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,121.43 ($14.75).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 851 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.48.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

