UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.19 Million

Brokerages expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to announce sales of $460.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.64 million. UniFirst posted sales of $437.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,736. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $134.16 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 469.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 39.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

