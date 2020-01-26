Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 48,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,599. The company has a market cap of $476.38 million, a P/E ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.57. Unifi has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unifi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unifi by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unifi by 48.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unifi by 170.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

