UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of UNCFF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

